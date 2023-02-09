A San Diego Police cruiser at night. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 27-year-old man was shot and wounded while getting out of his car in Lincoln Park, the San Diego Police Department reported Thursday.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the victim exited his vehicle in the parking lot of 200 47th Street where two suspects shot at him from a nearby creek bed, according to the SDPD.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh, which fractured his femur, according to police. Two nearby vehicles and an apartment building were also struck by stray bullets.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and is expected to survive his injury, police said.

No motive or suspect information was available, and the SDPD said both suspects were still at-large.

City News Service contributed to this article.