A person was ejected and killed Monday following a single-vehicle crash in downtown. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 26-year-old woman was ejected and killed Monday following a single-vehicle crash in downtown San Diego.

Around 3 a.m., authorities were dispatched to 1200 First Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 24-year-old woman driving lost control of the vehicle, which caused the car to strike a guard rail, roll over and eject a passenger sitting in the front seat, according to police.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

–City News Service