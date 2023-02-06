A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

The California Highway Patrol sought public help Monday in identifying the vehicle and driver who struck and killed a pedestrian then left the scene in Fallbrook.

Just after 9:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a call of a 21- year-old man being struck by a vehicle on View Street.

The man, who was a resident of Fallbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene before fire fighters and paramedics arrived to the fatal hit-and-run crash, according to the CHP.

Authorities believe a blue sedan, possibly a Honda Accord with damage to the front windshield, was traveling west on View Street before fatally striking the 21-year-old and leaving the scene. It was not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision, according to the CHP.

The investigation was ongoing, and the CHP is urging anyone who has information on this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760- 643-3400.

–City News Service