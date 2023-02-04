A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The structure fire was reported at 7:25 a.m. Saturday in a strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., officials said.

Crews attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading inside.

The fire was knocked down at 7:37 a.m. and there were no injuries. No one was inside when crews arrived.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

–City News Service