An MTS trolley in downtown San Diego. Courtesy MTS

A trolley struck and killed a man riding a skateboard Friday in a commercial area near San Diego International Airport.

The light-rail fatality in the area of Hancock and Noell streets occurred about 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

FOX 5 reported the skateboarder crashed while the arms at the trolley crossing were down.

The fatality led to trolley delays in the area, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System advised.

City News Service contributed to this article.