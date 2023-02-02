Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego man pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking women across four states for 14 months.

Davon Dunn, 30, also known as “Lil Kant,” admitted to taking one woman to and from “dates” with customers in San Diego County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His plea agreement included admissions to transporting two other women from San Diego to Massachusetts, Virginia and Nevada for commercial sex.

Prosecutors say he physically struck two of the women to force them to engage in prostitution. Dunn was arrested last December.

“These are crimes that haunt victims for a very long time,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman in a statement. “We will seek justice for them in hopes that it will ease their suffering.”

Dunn’s sentencing is set for April 21. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and $250,000 fine. The case was investigated by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force.

– City News Service