Chula Vista Fire Department Urban Search & Rescue , the San Diego Humane Society and other first responders are on the scene of the dog rescue at Bonita Glen Drive and Vista Drive. Image via Twitter. @sdhumane.

Emergency rescue teams from the Chula Vista Fire Department and the San Diego Humane Society are working to free a dog that appears to have fallen into what is being described as an unsupported well.

According to SDHS, the well is 40- to 50-feet deep and only about 3-feet wide.

In a video posted to the Chula Vista Fire Department’s Twitter account just before 4 p.m Wednesday, Urban Search & Rescue personnel and other first responders can be seen at the location on Vista Drive near Bonita Glen Drive setting up in an open space.

The short video places the rescue effort on a grassy slope behind a residential area. It’s not clear in the video where the dog is trapped, and fire department officials have not yet described the confined space that rescuers will have to navigate to get the animal to safety.

According to SDHS, its Emergency Response Team in assisting rescue personnel with efforts to recover the dog.

See more San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team is on scene to assist @ChulaVistaFD this afternoon in rescuing a dog who fell into a 40-50ft deep / 3 ft wide unsupported well on Vista Dr. pic.twitter.com/Yak2Lekr2i — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 2, 2023

–This story was updated at 6:04 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023.