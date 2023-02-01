A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A 25-year old man was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized in a gang altercation in City Heights.

The gunfire in the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officers responded to the scene where the victim told them a group of men dressed in black approached him and asked if he was from “East Side,” Officer John Buttle said.

After he told them he did not “bang” the victim turned away from them, was shot and ran away from the scene east on Wightman Street. He was later found at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in the Grantville area where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his pelvis, Buttle said.

Buttle said the man is in stable condition but a bullet is embedded in his abdomen.

Detectives from the department’s Mid-City Division are investigating the shooting. Police said no suspects have been identified.