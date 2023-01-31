San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Tuesday identified a 67-year-old man who was fatally injured last weekend when a car hit him on a South Bay roadway.

James Stuart of San Diego was struck by the Honda sedan in the 3000 block of East 11th Street in National City about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the accident, the motorist pulled over and called 911, the agency reported.

Paramedics took Stuart to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about three hours later.

It remained unclear Tuesday who was at fault for the traffic fatality.