Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Bay Terraces. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police on Sunday named a San Diego man killed during a weekend shooting spree in parts of the city and Spring Valley.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and sharp force injures throughout his body, was identified as Raul Rojas Valdez, 32.

Jaime Gonzalez, 22, of Lemon Grove continues to be held at San Diego Central Jail at 4:24 a.m. Saturday on one felony count of murder, five felony counts of attempted murder and additional firearms-related charges, according to booking records.

Police responded at 8:26 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Akins Avenue in Encanto. Officers found four teens who had been shot at, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

Two were struck by gunfire, including a 15-year-old who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and arms. Both victims were expected to survive.

Two other juveniles, aged 15 and 16, were not struck, the lieutenant said.

At 9:17 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 1800 block of Manzana Way in Bay Terraces. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, including Valdez. The other man, 34, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

At 9:45 p.m., police located a vehicle with an occupant matching the suspect description parked on 8100 Paradise Valley Road. Officers arrested the suspect without incident. During the arrest, they found a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, which appeared to be a “ghost gun,” police said.

During the investigation, officers learned of another shooting that occurred at 8:07 p.m. in the 3100 block of Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley. That shooting appeared to involve the same suspect, police said. No one was struck by gunfire and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The names of the injured boys and man will not be released, Shebloski said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

– City News Service