A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday after police found the body of a 49-year-old man in the Otay Valley Regional Park.

Just before 10:50 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received a call that a body was discovered in the western portion of the park.

It was apparent the dead man, who lived in Chula Vista, suffered trauma to his upper body, according to the SDPD.

Detectives were searching the scene for any evidence, according to police.

No information on a suspect was available, and police did not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.