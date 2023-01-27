A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A 27-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving went off a roadway in the Pine Valley area, struck a tree, and overturned, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the man was driving his Ford F350 Super Duty west on Old Highway 80, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right, as the roadway curved left, according to the CHP.

Cal Fire crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. It was unclear why the 27-year-old, who was wearing his seatbelt, veered right when the roadway curved left, according to the CHP.

An investigation was ongoing. It was unclear if the driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to law enforcement.

–City News Service