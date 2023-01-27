A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

An investigation was underway Friday after a Chula Vista woman was struck by two vehicles and died at the scene.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the woman was walking in the roadway near the 600 block of Palomar Street when a black Toyota Corolla headed east hit her, and not long after, a white Scion 1A also hit her, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the woman, who was not identified pending family notification, but she died at the scene due to her injuries, according to authorities.

Both drivers stopped after the fatal collision and were cooperative with law enforcement. Alcohol or drug impairment was not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to the CVPD.

The CVPD’s Traffic Bureau was investigating the fatal collision.