A San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department truck. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A fire late Friday morning at a home in a neighborhood near El Cajon is suspected to be an act of arson and a man is under arrest, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue crews were called just after 11 a.m. Friday to the 1900 block of Donohue Drive and contained the blaze before it could spread to nearby homes. No injuries were reported.

According to sheriff’s Detective Anthony Tripoli of the department’s Bomb/Arson Unit, the fire appeared suspicious to investigators.

“During the initial investigation, burn patterns consistent with ignitable liquid were observed,” Tripoli said.

Shaun Maize, 44, was arrested on a charge of arson. Tripoli did not provide any details about what led investigators to take Maize into custody. Jail records, which spell his first name Shawn, show he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the East County Superior Court.