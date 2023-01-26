San Diego Police officers at the scene of the shooting near Chicano Park in Barrio Logan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified two San Diego Police Department patrolmen who fatally shot a motorist who allegedly pulled a gun and got into a shootout with them last week following a brief pursuit in Barrio Logan.

SDPD Officers Christopher Aguilar and Jacob Meyers opened fire on Christopher Dearman, 37, in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue late Friday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates shootings involving San Diego police.

Dearman was pronounced dead at a hospital later in the night. The lawmen suffered no injuries in the exchange of gunfire.

The events that led to the deadly law enforcement shooting began about 11:30 p.m., when police tried to pull Dearman over for an equipment violation on the red Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving, sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen said.

After officers contacted him, Dearman suddenly sped off, fleeing for two blocks before pulling to a stop again, according to Steffen. Dearman then allegedly got out, pointed a handgun at police and discharged several rounds in their direction, prompting Aguilar and Meyers to return fire.

One bullet fired by Dearman struck the hood of an SDPD cruiser, Steffen said.

Both Aguilar and Meyers have been with the San Diego Police Department for about two years. As is the case in all officer-involved shootings in the city, the officers will serve desk assignments while their use of lethal force is investigated by various agencies, Steffen noted.

–City News Service