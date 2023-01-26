A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division lot. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division lot.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed an unusual vehicle with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division’s parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa.

Officers checked the vehicle’s license plate and determined the car was stolen, according to the SDPD.

Law enforcement searched the car and found drugs along with drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was arrested a short time later, police reported.

–City News Service