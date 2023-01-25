San Diego Police officer detain the suspect later identified as Christopher Marin Torres. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man accused of attacking six people — some of whom were stabbed –in a string of downtown San Diego assaults pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Christopher Marin Torres, 25, is accused in a series of attacks that police say began at around 5 a.m. Monday.

Prosecutors allege Torres stabbed several people and also used a glass bottle in the attacks. He is also accused of robbing and attempting to rob some of the victims.

All of the alleged attacks occurred within a 15-minute time span, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces up to 47 years to life in state prison if convicted of all counts.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Torres was out on bail in a vandalism case. He was ordered held without bail at Wednesday’s arraignment.