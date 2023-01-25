Where the quake struck. Photo credit: @USGS_QuakeAlert via Twitter

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday, giving thousands of residents a rude awakening.

It also prompted Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct a 470-square-mile survey of the city that turned up no signs of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.6 aftershock at 2:03 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was 2.9-magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.8-magnitude at 2:38 a.m.

See more M4.2 #earthquake 28mi WSW of #LosAngeles, CA at 02:00am. 10mi S of Malibu Beach, CA — https://t.co/X45NAO5W0M pic.twitter.com/t1PiH1n1cK — LA Earthquakes (@LA_Earthquakes) January 25, 2023

The quakes were centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica, according to the USGS.

The 4.2-magnitude quake was about 9 miles deep. It was centered 15.4 miles west of Venice and 16.3 miles west of El Segundo.

The National Weather Service said no tsunamis were expected.

“All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc.),” Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department said following the temblor, noting that the agency went into “earthquake mode.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., the department announced that the survey was complete.

“No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed,” the LAFD tweeted.

The examination was conducted from the ground, air and sea.

Malibu officials said there were no signs of any damage in the community, and all roads remained open. Officials, however, warned motorists to “beware of potential falling rocks on Malibu Canyon, Kanan and other canyons.”

The quake occurred almost exactly five years after a similar-sized quake rattled the Southland at 2:09 a.m. Jan. 25, 2018.

– City News Service