The San Diego Fire Department rescued a person who was stuck in a kitchen stove hood Tuesday near Mission Valley.

At 8:15 a.m., crews arrived at 1530 Camino De La Reina to find the person stuck in the kitchen stove hood at the California Fish Grill, according to the SDFD.

The stuck person was extricated at 8:24 a.m., according to fire officials.

It was unknown how the person got stuck, and if the person was injured.

–City News Service