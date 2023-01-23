A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he struck and badly injured a pedestrian in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities responded to the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Thomas Avenue.

A 30-year-old was using the crosswalk at 4300 Mission Blvd. and 800 Thomas Ave. as he attempted to cross the street from east to west when the suspected intoxicated driver struck him, according to the SDPD.

The victim suffered a fractured right tibia, C2, C7, T-1 thru T-3 compression fractures and an abrasion to his forehead after the silver 2011 Nissan Altima 4D hit him, according to the department. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and arrested the uninjured 60-year-old man.

— City News Service