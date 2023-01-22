The wounded man is tended to after the Logan Heights shooting. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 46-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday and a suspect remained at large after a fight among several people in Logan Heights, police said.

The San Diego Police Department received a call at 4 a.m. about gunshots heard in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to Lt. Jud Campbell.

“Officers from Central Division responded to the location and located a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk,” Campbell said.

Paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital. He remains in critical condition.

“Based on preliminary information gathered, it appears that multiple people were engaged in a physical altercation … ,” Campbell said. “During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.”

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, police homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service