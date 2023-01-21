A man was fatally shot early Friday near the ballpark. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting during a confrontation near Petco Park.

Dajon Shingleton of San Diego surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Shingleton was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire at about at 4:25 a.m., Friday found the victim on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Shebloski said.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

Following the gunfire, some members of a group linked to the shooter fled in a white Jeep SUV while two others were believed to have run into a nearby parking garage.

Police stopped an SUV matching the description of the getaway vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue and detained a man and two women for questioning, along with a second man on foot.

– City News Service