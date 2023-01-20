San Diego Fire-Rescue Department copter 3 surveyed the damage Friday by air. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area.

The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.

See more A bystander captured this video of the collapse at Black's Beach. Also shots from copter 3. Fortunately, no injuries. La Jolla Trail closed with caution tape. Please avoid the area. #cliffcollapse pic.twitter.com/uyAIaRqxkI — SDFD (@SDFD) January 20, 2023

It was not immediately clear when the landslide occurred and how large an area was affected.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

City News Service contributed to this article.