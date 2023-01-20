A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 27-year-old pedestrian from Chula Vista died after falling from a Kearny Mesa crossing to the highway below, where he was struck by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

The man had been walking on the Convoy Street crossing over state Route 52 at 7:55 p.m. Thursday when, for reasons under investigation, he fell and landed in westbound traffic lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the pedestrian was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

All westbound lanes at Convoy were closed for approximately one hour to allow the investigation to proceed. No other involved parties sustained injuries.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Any witnesses or other involved parties are asked to contact CHP Officer S. Kitzmann at (858) 293-6000.