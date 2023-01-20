Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 273 days in jail for a hate crime last year in Hillcrest, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Cameron James, 43, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6 to misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation and interfering with a business, according to Mara W. Elliot’s office.

On July 24, 2021 James approached Crest Café in Hillcrest, which was displaying Pride flags along with other LGBTQ+ symbols, and called an employee a slur, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

During the rage, the 43-year-old threw a tray of food at the employee, knocked over tables and chairs, struck the worker with a chair, drew a swastika on the window of the café and told the victim, “You’re gonna die tonight,” according to city officials.

Police arrived at the café after the incident and found James on the ground near the restaurant, possibly the intoxicated, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy City Attorney Taylor Hearnsberger of the Special Prosecutions Unit under the supervision of Assistant City Attorney Paige Folkman.

Anyone can report hate crimes to the San Diego Police Department by calling 619-531-2000.

–City News Service