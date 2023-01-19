A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Just after 4:30 p.m Wednesday, a Chula Vista Police officer witnessed the vehicle hit the woman in the intersection of F Street and Garrett Avenue.

The driver left the scene in a white work van with a top-mounted boom, according to police.

Additional police and fire personnel arrived on the scene shortly after to discover the woman unresponsive.

Police began life-saving measures on the victim until fire personnel took her to a trauma center,s.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was in stable condition, but with several serious injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was immediately available.