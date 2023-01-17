Photo by Alexander Nguyen

An armed suspect was wounded Tuesday when San Diego police opened fire on him during a confrontation in a neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities reported.

The law enforcement shooting in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in Crest occurred shortly before 5 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

Paramedics took the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity. No other injuries were reported.

It was unclear why San Diego police were trying to contact the man in area in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction.

City News Service contributed to this article.