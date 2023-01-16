An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

As many as 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County lost power Monday, but electricity was slowly being restored throughout the day.

About 8,825 customers in Coronado were affected as of about midday Monday, according to SDGE. Still, a short time later, the police department reported that most residents had power restored by early afternoon. Other communities experiencing power outages included Bonita, Encinitas, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Mission Beach, and Sorrento Valley.

Of the original 14,000 affected customers, 4,217 were still reported without power by early afternoon, according to the SDGE outage map. An SDGE spokesman said the diminishing rain allowed crews to get the upper hand on needed repairs and quickly restore power.

Communities still experiencing outages included Balboa Park, Bonita, Center City, Encinitas, Fallbrook, La Mesa, Mission Beach and Sorrento Valley.

Updated at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 16, 2023

— City News Service