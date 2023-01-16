A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 71-year-old man died Monday after the car he was driving overturned and struck two unoccupied vehicles, police said.

Samuel Montes was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, which happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Port Renwick, officer Ryan Culver of the Chula Vista Police Department said.

According to first responders at the scene, Montes was driving a Buick Envision eastbound on Port Renwick when it hit a curb and overturned. The Buick then struck two unoccupied, parked vehicles, Culver said.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on Montes, who was found unresponsive. Montes, whose residency was not immediately known, was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with additional information are asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-417-9436.

City News Service contributed to this article.