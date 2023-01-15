An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday.

The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call EPD Traffic Investigator Paul Smyth at 760-839-4423.

–City News Service