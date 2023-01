Aerial photograph of the airport once known as Montgomery Field. Photo credit: Craig Butz/Wikimedia Commons

Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews and medics responded to the crash site and the four-seat plane received minor damage to its landing gear, the department said.

Four individuals on the plane were able exit safely on their own. #montgomerycrash pic.twitter.com/Qx1lgSqC9z — SDFD (@SDFD) January 15, 2023

– City News Service