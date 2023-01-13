A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

A brawl in front of a Teralta East apartment complex escalated Friday into a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to a report of a group of about 10 youths fighting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the shooting, the group scattered, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Police had no immediate description of the shooter, Jamsetjee said.

Updated 7:20 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023