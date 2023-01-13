San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a predawn hit-and-run at an Encinitas intersection on New Year’s Day.

David D’Lima of San Diego was walking to the north with a friend across Encinitas Boulevard at North Coast Highway 101 when a westbound vehicle struck him shortly before 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving, turned onto West B Street and left the area, sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

Paramedics took D’Lima Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

The vehicle involved in the fatality was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge model, the sergeant said.

Officials have announced no arrests yet in the case.