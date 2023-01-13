A Carlsbad Police cruiser. Photo courtesy of the department

A 58-year-old man walking his bicycle was recovering from his injuries Friday after being struck by an SUV in Carlsbad.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Carlsbad Police Department responded to the intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard to find the victim injured in the intersection.

The man was walking his bicycle through the crosswalk when a Lexus sports utility vehicle struck him, according to the department.

Witnesses at the scene said the injured pedestrian was communicative and alert when talking with officers and fire personnel.

The driver of the Lexus, a 59-year-old woman, was cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.

It was unclear what caused the collision, but drugs or alcohol were not considered to be a factor in the crash, according to the police.

The intersection of Faraday Avenue and College Boulevard was closed for several hours as investigators gathered more detail regarding the collision.