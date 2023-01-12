A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An investigation was underway Thursday after three men aggressively approached a woman in her backyard, forced her inside of the Logan Heights’ residence, then robbed her home of firearms, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The robbery took place just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Webster Avenue, according to authorities.

Police described the three suspects as Black males, and the suspect who played the largest role in the occurrence as a bearded 45- to 50-year-old with a heavier build.

A handgun and rifle were taken from the home before the suspects left the scene, according to authorities.

No one was injured in the event, according to the SDPD.

–City News Service