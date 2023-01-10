Photos show suspect in shooting death of Lazaro Orozco, 26, in City Heights.
Photos show suspect in shooting death of Lazaro Orozco, 26, in City Heights. Photos via San Diego Crime Stoppers

A man who gunned down another man in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the Colina Park Golf Course, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Freddy Rivera Corbi, 23, was convicted by a San Diego jury for the Aug. 2, 2019, killing of 26-year-old Lazaro Orozco near the intersection of 52nd Street and University Avenue.

On Monday, Corbi received 15 years to life for second-degree murder, plus another 10 years for a gun-use enhancement.

Police said Corbi and Orozco got into an altercation at around 2:30 p.m., during which Corbi pulled out a gun and shot the victim, then ran from the scene. Orozco died of his injuries at a hospital, according to San Diego police.

At Corbi’s arraignment, a prosecutor alleged the confrontation was captured on surveillance footage and that Corbi fled to Mexico following the shooting. He was arrested more than a month later.

— City News Service