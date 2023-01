A Hawaiian Airlines jet. Courtesy of the ariline

A Hawaiian Airlines plane bound for San Diego made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday evening, officials said.

The plane was traveling from Honolulu when “the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue around 8:20 p.m.,” an LAX spokesman told City News Service.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word about what the mechanical issues was or what type of aircraft was involved.