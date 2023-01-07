The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession.

Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested three people on suspicion: David Taylor Hansen, 31, Camaron McNeiece, 21, and Jacob Cuadras 41, the lieutenant said. The Outback had been stolen from a San Diego resident on Dec. 29.

According to jail records, Hansen was booked into San Diego Central Jail on five felony charges: identity theft, committing a felony while on bail, vehicle theft, grand theft and conspiracy.

McNeiece was booked into Central Jail on felony charges of identity theft, conspiracy and grand theft.

Cuadras was booked into Central Jail, but there was no listing of the charges.

Sheriff’s detectives discovered the suspects were staying at a home nearby. Later Saturday, the authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of North First Street. The search revealed identity theft information, freshly cut catalytic converters, counterfeit currency, methamphetamine and several stolen items, including a motorcycle, tools and mail.

Deputies arrested Gerald Anthony Thorpe, 32, and Maegan Cheyanne Hobbs, 28, at the home.

Thorpe was booked Saturday into Central Jail and faces two felony charges, suspicion of possessing stolen property and grand theft.

Hobbs was booked Saturday into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. She faces two felony charges, suspicion of identity theft and writing a fictitious check.

Four of the suspects are set to be arraigned Wednesday at San Diego Superior Court in El Cajon. It is unclear when Cuadras is set to appear in court.

– City News Service