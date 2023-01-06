A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A veteran San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug crimes and more than a dozen counts of burglary.

Cory Dean Richey, who has been with the regional law enforcement agency since 2007, was taken into custody when he arrived at work about 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

An arrest warrant filed against Richey, 39, accuses him of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and 13 counts of burglary. Details on the alleged crimes were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s officials declined to disclose details on the allegations, saying they had “released all of the information we can at this time.”

In a prepared statement, they said their agency “does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct.”

“We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken,” the statement asserts. “As steadfast public servants, we will continue to maintain the highest level of expectations and require all our employees to adhere to policies and procedures, as well as all federal, state and local statutes.”

Richey, who has been suspended without pay, was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $250,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

Updated at 3:48 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023