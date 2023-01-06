High surf from the “bomb cyclone” storm has apparently caused damage to Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed to the public since Thursday.
Video from Friday morning shows broken pieces of railing as waves crash over the pier.
Lifeguards closed the popular pier at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday because of the danger posed by the high surf.
The National Weather Service office in San Diego has issued a high surf warning through 6 p.m. on Friday, warning of “dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet.”
The pier was closed for four months in 2021 because of damage from high surf.