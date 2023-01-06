Waves crash over Ocean Beach Pier on Friday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

High surf from the “bomb cyclone” storm has apparently caused damage to Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed to the public since Thursday.

Video from Friday morning shows broken pieces of railing as waves crash over the pier.

Lifeguards closed the popular pier at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday because of the danger posed by the high surf.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego has issued a high surf warning through 6 p.m. on Friday, warning of “dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet.”

The pier was closed for four months in 2021 because of damage from high surf.

A lifeguard checks on the wellbeing of surfers at Tourmaline Surfing Park amid 12-foot waves. Photo by Chris Stone

Thirteen to 11-foot waves were projected at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla amid a large swell. Photo by Chris Stone

A man surfs amid 13-11-foot waves at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

A surfer faces tall waves during a large swell as he heads out at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Waves projected at 15 feet slam into Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach amid a large swell. Photo by Chris Stone

Rainbow mist rises above 13-11-foot waves at Horseshoe Reef in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone