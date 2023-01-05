Jeff Morris took third in the Encinitas mayor race. Image from campaign video

Jeff Morris, an also-ran candidate for mayor of Encinitas last November, spent part of Christmas Day in jail.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Morris, 56, was arrested by San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies on probable cause for acts of violence and illegal restraint.

Steve Walker, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, said Morris was booked and released on $50,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Vista Superior Court.

Walker added that the “case is under review for the filing of potential criminal charges. If/when we file charges, they would be announced at the arraignment.”

Morris and his attorney, Paul Neuharth, both believe no charges are warranted.

They explained the incident involved a dispute between his wife and a 23-year-old daughter home for the Christmas holiday. Morris became involved, trying to break up the argument.

“He didn’t hit anyone; he didn’t hurt anyone” said Neuharth. But Morris did get arrested by deputies who were responding to a 911 call in the 600 block of Poinsettia Park in Encinitas.

Morris says he is not sure why he was arrested and complained that the deputies “wouldn’t let my kids give me warm clothes for jail”. He said other inmates were warm and were wearing jackets, but “I was forced to freeze.”

In November, Morris took third with 24.5% — behind Cindy Cremona (25.5%) and winner Tony Kranz (47%).