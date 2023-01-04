A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A shooting in a neighborhood near Palomar College left two people wounded Wednesday.

The gunfire in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos was reported about 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to a trauma center, Lt. Nanette McMasters said. Their identities and conditions and details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

No suspects in the case were in custody as of shortly before 4 p.m., the lieutenant said.

City News Service contributed to this article.