Antoine Lamar Haynes. Credit: El Cajon Police Department

An El Cajon man who pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges involving two underage girls was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in state prison.

Antoine Lamar Haynes, 22, was arrested last April after police discovered he was taking part in “online explicit relationships with the juvenile victims through social media,” according to the El Cajon Police Department, which said he met the victims through mutual friends.

He was arrested last year on suspicion of pandering minors, sending harmful matter to juveniles and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Haynes was initially charged with nearly a dozen felony counts.

He later pleaded guilty to two felony counts of attempting to, persuading, or causing another person to engage in a commercial sex act as a minor. The criminal complaint alleges those violations occurred in March and April of last year, and includes allegations that one of the victims was under the age of 16.

Haynes was sentenced Wednesday to an agreed-upon prison term of 15 years and four months.