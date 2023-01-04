The ghost guns, ammunition and other contraband recovered by police. Photo courtesy SDPD

After responding to a domestic violence restraining order violation on New Year’s Eve in Pacific Beach, officers recovered a cache of illegal weapons and firearms manufacturing equipment, police reported Wednesday.

San Diego Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, and during a pat down of 28-year-old Christian Wydajewski, law enforcement found a loaded ghost gun, according to authorities.

The discovery of the illegal gun prompted officers to search Wydajewski’s vehicle, and that is where police found three AR-15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs and additional firearm manufacturing equipment, according to authorities.

After discovering the firearms manufacturing equipment, the SDPD contacted the Ghost Gun Apprehension Team and obtained a search warrant for Wydajewski’s home in Pacific Beach, police reported.

Once in the home of Wydajewski, detectives recovered two un-serialized AR-15 ghost gun rifles. The rifles had distinct tooling in the fire control cavity indicative of firearms manufacturing. Detectives also located a fully automatic conversion device, commonly referred to as a “Glock switch,” which converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, according to police.

Law enforcement found even more weapons, tools and substances, finding three firearms suppressors, one loaded Glock handgun, two Derringer-style firearms, 9 grams of cocaine, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, additional firearms manufacturing equipment, body armor and approximately $2,000 in cash inside the Pacific Beach home, according to police.

Wydajewski was booked into San Diego County Jail on multiple charges including possession of assault weapons, transporting a machine gun, possession of a silencer and possession of a controlled substance while armed.