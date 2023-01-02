Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Photo via SDPD Twitter.

Police asked for the public’s help to find a 45-year- old man who has difficulty communicating and has memory issues who went missing in San Diego.

Luis Rubio Hoffman was last seen near 700 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police.

Hoffman is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the SDPD. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, light gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911 and reference case 22501094. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service