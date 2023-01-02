Investigators examine the remains of the man found near a freeway onramp Monday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded Monday morning after a body was found on Home Avenue near an Interstate 805 onramp.

San Diego police officers answered the call of a dead male in a transient camp next to the northbound onramp at around 11 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Once they found the remains, they summoned the California Highway Patrol.

The body, that of a Black male in his 30s, had been covered with a brown tarp. San Diego police said that there had been trauma to the man’s face. A community activist, OnScene reported, tentatively identified the man.

The CHP will investigate the incident.