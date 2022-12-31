A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Two drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, one for suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug, and the other for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and an illegal drug, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint, run by the Chula Vista Police Department, was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday in the 300 block of East H Street, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Of the 3,664 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 952 vehicles were screened, the sergeant said. Nine drivers were given field sobriety tests and 11 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued. Eight vehicles were impounded and five additional citations were issued.

The department’s next DUI checkpoint was set to be held in February.

–City News Service