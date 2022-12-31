San Diego Sheriff’s Department SWAT officers outside the home in Lakeside. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A SWAT team from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department found three people dead late Friday after a suspected murder-suicide at a senior mobile home park in the Lakeside area.

Residents of Ridgecrest Community Mobile Home Park at 13500 Interstate Business Loop called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. after hearing shots fired.

Lt. Chris Steffen told videographers at the scene that a man and two women, all in their late 50s, were killed. He said the two women were sisters and the man was dating one of them.

“At this point, it appears the male shot both females, then shot himself,” he said. “The circumstances and motivations are under investigation.

Steffen said other people, including children, were in the mobile home at the time of the shootings.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200 or leave anonymous information online at San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Updated at 8:25 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.