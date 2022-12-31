A Carlsbad Police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A decomposed body was found in the brush on the side of Interstate 5, police said Saturday.

Officers were responding to a call of a shoplifter at a Ralph’s supermarket at 7140 Avenida Encinas at 4:09 p.m. Friday when they found what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area southeast of the shopping center, according to Lt. Shaun Lawton of the Carlsbad Police Department.

“Based on the condition of these remains, it appears as though they had been there for some time, possibly months,” the lieutenant said.

Officials from the San Diego County coroner’s office were called to the scene. The identity of the dead person was pending further investigation.

There was no indication of foul play, Lawton said.

–City News Service