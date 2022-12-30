San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A two-car collision early Friday trapped one woman in her vehicle and sent another person to a hospital with minor injuries.

A California Highway Patrol dispatcher said the incident occurred at 3:53 a.m. on southbound Interstate 805 at Mesa College Drive.

“Two vehicles were involved, one was already broken down on the shoulder when it was hit by another vehicle,” said the CHP dispatcher. “The doors on one of the vehicles, a black Nissan Ultima, wouldn’t open.”

“Firefighting crews arrived to find two people waiting on the freeway’s right shoulder, and one person trapped in their vehicle,” said San Diego Fire Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. “Firefighters extricated that person, who was then transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.”

The three people involved in the two-car crash were not identified.

The CHP dispatcher said the person transported to Scripps Memorial had minor injuries only.

A total of 28 firefighting personnel responded to the scene including one medical supervisor, three fire engines, one rescue vehicle, one fire truck, three medics and one battalion chief.

City News Service contributed to this article.